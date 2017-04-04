Features
-
10 Incredible STAR WARS Props You Never Knew You Needed
Star Wars. You love it. We love it. Who doesn’t love it? The epic adventures of that galaxy far...Read More Read More
-
10: OBSCURE HALLOWEEN TREATS IV
It's that time of year again when ghastly ghouls come out and play on All Hallows' Eve! Therefor...Read More Read More
-
2000AD – What the Creators Think
Dredd, naked, pulping Spider-man’s head into a metal post. That’s what some of the top 2000AD...Read More Read More
-
A Bluffers’ Guide to Tintin
With Steven Spielberg releasing The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn this month, ...Read More Read More
News
30th Oct 2017
Eduardo Sanchez Hints at BLAIR WITCH TV Series
After the disappointing box-office and fan reaction to 2016's Blair Witch, many assumed that woul...
26th Oct 2017
Demon Music Group Announce VAULT OF HORROR: THE ITALIAN CONNECTION
Fans of Italian horror will be in their element as Demon Music Group release a spectacular double...
20th Oct 2017
The CW Developing TRACI THIRTEEN Series
As The CW continues to develop its DC-driven shows with next year’s Black Lightning, the networ...
20th Oct 2017
Scott Haze in Talks to Join VENOM
With the Tom Hardy-headlined Venom set for a 2018 release, the film is now in talks to add Scott ...
20th Oct 2017
Three More Join the HELLBOY Reboot
As Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen continues to flesh out its cast, the upcoming reboot for Big ...
19th Oct 2017
Horror Channel Overload on British Films and Sharks in November
Horror Channel is going all out to thrill in November as they present their Bloody British Season...
19th Oct 2017
TITANS Adds Ryan Potter as Beast Boy
As the live-action Teen Titans series continues to flesh out its cast, the fan favourite Beast Bo...
19th Oct 2017
2018’s MEG Gets Tweaked Title
Seeing as we’re big fans of a good (or even bad) shark movie here at Moonbase Alpha, one of the...
19th Oct 2017
VENOM Preparing a Symbiote Overload?
How many symbiotes are too many? Well, we could be about to find out. There’s no doubting that ...
18th Oct 2017
BIG HERO 6 TV Movie to Launch New Series
With Big Hero 6 getting the TV series treatment, Disney XD has moved to announce that the return ...
12th Sep 2017
No Plans For Future Batman: Arkham Games, Claims Kevin Conroy
Above all others, the Batman: Arkham series has been the benchmark for superhero games. Even coun...
20th Jul 2017
Telltale Games Confirms New Seasons for Some Big Favourites
Here at Moonbase Alpha, we’re huge fans of Telltale Games’ output over the past few years. An...
11th Jul 2017
Check Out HOARDCORE DUNGEONS – a 3D RPG on Kickstarter!
Fans of party gaming take note - a fabulous 3D role-playing game has just hit Kickstarter and is ...
8th Jun 2017
STAR TREK Boldly Arrives to Roleplay
After months of playtesting, speculation and geeky fun, the Star Trek roleplaying game, Star Trek...
25th May 2017
UK Games Expo 2017 News Round-Up
UK Games Expo 2017 is approaching fast and we have a quick round-up of some of the news and annou...
16th May 2017
LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 Announced
Following the success of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, it comes as no surprise to hear that a sequel ...
11th May 2017
Arcade Café KONBO to Open in Edinburgh
Konbo, a speciality arcade café with classic gaming machines, will open in Edinburgh on Saturday...
3rd May 2017
MARIO X RABBIDS RPG is Finally Happening?
In the run up to the reveal of the Nintendo Switch, Laura K Dale was the source of many insider l...
23rd Apr 2017
FRIDAY THE 13TH: THE GAME Gets a Release Date
One of the most hotly-anticipated video games for many genre fans right now is Gun Media’s upco...
4th Apr 2017
Check Out New Game THE CITY OF KINGS on Kickstarter
Hot new game The City of Kings is live on Kickstarter! A Cooperative Adventure for 1 - 4 Heroes, ...
20th Oct 2017
Three More Join the HELLBOY Reboot
As Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen continues to flesh out its cast, the upcoming reboot for Big ...
20th Oct 2017
Scott Haze in Talks to Join VENOM
With the Tom Hardy-headlined Venom set for a 2018 release, the film is now in talks to add Scott ...
19th Oct 2017
VENOM Preparing a Symbiote Overload?
How many symbiotes are too many? Well, we could be about to find out. There’s no doubting that ...
19th Oct 2017
2018’s MEG Gets Tweaked Title
Seeing as we’re big fans of a good (or even bad) shark movie here at Moonbase Alpha, one of the...
18th Oct 2017
LONE WOLF AND CUB Adap Brings in SE7EN Writer
In some news that’s sure to please many genre fans, it seems as if we could well finally gettin...
17th Oct 2017
Reid Scott in Talks to Join VENOM
As the cast of Sony Pictures’ Venom continues to flesh out, the picture is in talks to bring Re...
17th Oct 2017
Josh Boone Hopes for NEW MUTANTS Trilogy
Last week, we were treated to the terrifying first trailer for Josh Boone’s New Mutants. We’d...
17th Oct 2017
Title Revealed for Upcoming HAN SOLO Movie
After much anticipation, the title for the upcoming young Han Solo movie has been revealed! And t...
16th Oct 2017
Giovanni Ribisi Returning for All Four AVATAR Sequels
Following the previous confirmed returns of several other familiar faces, it’s now been reveale...
16th Oct 2017
Check Out This Brilliant FRIDAY THE 13TH Fan Film
This past Friday was, of course, Friday the 13th – a date engraved in the minds of many a horro...
30th Oct 2017
Eduardo Sanchez Hints at BLAIR WITCH TV Series
After the disappointing box-office and fan reaction to 2016's Blair Witch, many assumed that woul...
20th Oct 2017
The CW Developing TRACI THIRTEEN Series
As The CW continues to develop its DC-driven shows with next year’s Black Lightning, the networ...
19th Oct 2017
TITANS Adds Ryan Potter as Beast Boy
As the live-action Teen Titans series continues to flesh out its cast, the fan favourite Beast Bo...
19th Oct 2017
Horror Channel Overload on British Films and Sharks in November
Horror Channel is going all out to thrill in November as they present their Bloody British Season...
18th Oct 2017
BIG HERO 6 TV Movie to Launch New Series
With Big Hero 6 getting the TV series treatment, Disney XD has moved to announce that the return ...
17th Oct 2017
IT’s Owen Teague Joins Hulu’s LOCKE & KEY
With Andy Muschietti currently developing the Locke & Key pilot for Hulu, a familiar face has...
17th Oct 2017
Karl Urban Still Keen on MEGA-CITY ONE
Ever since 2012’s Dredd, we’ve all been clamouring for Karl Urban to reprise the role of Judg...
12th Oct 2017
Big LEGENDS Name Leaving the Show
In some sad news for fans of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and the greater Arrowverse, it’s been c...
11th Oct 2017
MR. MERCEDES Renewed for Second Season
While the small screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist may have recently been canned afte...
11th Oct 2017
Todd McFarlane Keen for New SPAWN Animated Series
With Todd McFarlane to make his directing debut with the upcoming Spawn reboot, the comic book ic...
Reviews
- All
- Games
- Movie
- Television
Trailer Park
- All
- Trailer Park