Written by Administrator

Starburst Radio Podcast

Episode 7.16: The Frankenstein Correction

In which Mike Royce relives the abusive relationship saga that was Twilight, continues to be unsure of unstable Star Trek characters, and prepares to bugger off to Las Vegas at the worst moment possible. Whilst Martin Unsworth gives some perspective on Black and White Movies, defends a Gotham City under siege, and reminisces over ‘The Pike’. There is a Skyline Sequel shocker, The DC Extended Universe finally implodes, and the Dark Universe gets ready to give The Bride away…

Show first broadcast on Wed 4th October 2017

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.