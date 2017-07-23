Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.15 - Twentin Carantino

Starburst Radio Podcast

Episode 7.15: Twentin Carantino

In which Kris Heys wonders whatever happened to Ronald McDonald?, and reveals his bedtime secret. Martin Unsworth continues his Avatar denial phase, and launches into Gusset-Gate. Whilst Mike Royce delivers his verdict on Star Trek: Discovery, and cannot wait for the ‘C Dibble You’ to return. Blade Runner: 2049 is discussed, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is reviewed, and Leonardo Dicaprio has a stroke, in an episode of STARBURST Radio that redefines the word chaos.

Show first broadcast on Wed 27th September 2017

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


