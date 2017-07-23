Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.14 - The Top 20 Genre Movies of 2017

In which Mike Royce attacks a Sarah Michelle Gellar themed Chinese buffet, has a Terminator induced meltdown, and really questions the wisdom of the loss of the ‘Roddenberry Straitjacket’. Whilst Martin Unsworth creates food from a magical phone app, is not looking forward to the imminent arrival of animoticons, and gives an obituary for a man with a lived-in face. The box office winners and losers of 2017 are revealed in this special episode, The Ritual is reviewed, and the great Curt versus Kurt debate kicks off…
Show first broadcast on Wed 20th September 2017
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
|←Previous Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.15 - Twentin Carantino
|Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.13 - Dark Doesn’t Matter Next→
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.16 - The Frankenstein Correction 06 October 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.15 - Twentin Carantino 04 October 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.13 - Dark Doesn’t Matter 11 September 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.12 - Skylined Again? 05 September 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.11 - Beargamy 30 August 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.10 - For the Love of Disco Stormtrooper Helmets 22 August 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.9 - Flashback Fever 12 August 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.8 - Invitation to a Swindig 05 August 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.7 - Miniature Watering Cans and what to do with them 28 July 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.6 - Doctor Whoever 23 July 2017