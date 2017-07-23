Starburst Radio Podcast

Episode 7.14: The Top 20 Genre Movies of 2017

In which Mike Royce attacks a Sarah Michelle Gellar themed Chinese buffet, has a Terminator induced meltdown, and really questions the wisdom of the loss of the ‘Roddenberry Straitjacket’. Whilst Martin Unsworth creates food from a magical phone app, is not looking forward to the imminent arrival of animoticons, and gives an obituary for a man with a lived-in face. The box office winners and losers of 2017 are revealed in this special episode, The Ritual is reviewed, and the great Curt versus Kurt debate kicks off…



Show first broadcast on Wed 20th September 2017

