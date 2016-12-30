Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.9 - Flashback Fever

Starburst Radio Podcast

Episode 7.9: Flashback Fever

In which Kris Heys restates his position on Hippopotamus bosums, and shoots fish in a barrel. Martin Unsworth has his perfect intro sabotaged, and continues his joyless existence. Whilst Mike Royce gets a reprimand for throwing pirates under the bus, and writes the Doctor Who Christmas Special. Andrew Leavold – Director of The Search For Weng Weng is interviewed, Leicester gets panned once again, and the Porgs get a hit record, in this unintentionally retro episode of STARBURST Radio.

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


