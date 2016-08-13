Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.6 - Doctor Whoever

In which Kris Heys takes cheap ‘sexploitation’ to task, before having a compete meltdown over The Inhumans. Martin Unsworth isn’t keen on Erasurehead remakes, and sources some under the counter lager at a famous waxworks. Whilst, Mike Royce merges Batman and Robin, and fatally spoilers Game of Thrones. The Radio Station gets hit with a blackout, Doctor Who fandom explodes, and War for the Planet of the Apes and the Alien: Escape experience are both reviewed, as the world says goodbye to George A. Romero and Martin Landau.
[Filmed in LieMAX]
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
|←Previous Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.7 - Miniature Watering Cans and what to do with them
|Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead Next→
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.7 - Miniature Watering Cans and what to do with them 28 July 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead 04 July 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.4 - Raiders of the lost Cartridge 24 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha! 19 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.2 - Princess Diana of Mossad 12 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.1 - The Return of Joey Deacon 07 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.29 - Covered with Bubbles - aka The Starburst Krismas Special 2016 30 December 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.28 - STARBURST Radio Live: Nobody Puts Zombaby in a Corner 07 September 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.27 - The Highlights of 2016 Show 20 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.26 - The Rescue Show 13 August 2016