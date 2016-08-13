Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.6 - Doctor Whoever

Starburst Radio Podcast

In which Kris Heys takes cheap ‘sexploitation’ to task, before having a compete meltdown over The Inhumans. Martin Unsworth isn’t keen on Erasurehead remakes, and sources some under the counter lager at a famous waxworks. Whilst, Mike Royce merges Batman and Robin, and fatally spoilers Game of Thrones. The Radio Station gets hit with a blackout, Doctor Who fandom explodes, and War for the Planet of the Apes and the Alien: Escape experience are both reviewed, as the world says goodbye to George A. Romero and Martin Landau.

[Filmed in LieMAX]