Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead

In which Mike Royce reaches his limit of grieving, encounters even more hate for the Showcase Cinema in Manchester, and discusses the bizarre final editorial rant of a cheeky monkey. Whilst Martin Unsworth doesn’t know his fidget from his spinners, dispenses some nipple related side effects, and explains the origin of Sliver. The Han Solo crisis deepens, Doctor Who breaks the fourth wall, and the Horror Express makes a welcome stop at the STARBURST Station.
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
|←Previous Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.6 - Doctor Whoever
|Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.4 - Raiders of the lost Cartridge Next→
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.6 - Doctor Whoever 23 July 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.4 - Raiders of the lost Cartridge 24 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha! 19 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.2 - Princess Diana of Mossad 12 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.1 - The Return of Joey Deacon 07 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.29 - Covered with Bubbles - aka The Starburst Krismas Special 2016 30 December 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.28 - STARBURST Radio Live: Nobody Puts Zombaby in a Corner 07 September 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.27 - The Highlights of 2016 Show 20 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.26 - The Rescue Show 13 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.25 - Stranger Things and Star Trek Beyond 02 August 2016