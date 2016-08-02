Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead

Starburst Radio Podcast

In which Mike Royce reaches his limit of grieving, encounters even more hate for the Showcase Cinema in Manchester, and discusses the bizarre final editorial rant of a cheeky monkey. Whilst Martin Unsworth doesn’t know his fidget from his spinners, dispenses some nipple related side effects, and explains the origin of Sliver. The Han Solo crisis deepens, Doctor Who breaks the fourth wall, and the Horror Express makes a welcome stop at the STARBURST Station.