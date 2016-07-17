Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.4 - Raiders of the lost Cartridge

Starburst Radio Podcast

In which Martin Unsworth continues to be sceptical about STAR WARS spin-offs, and drops a howler with his selection of favourite 80’s movie. Mike Royce explains why some people blame E.T. for the demise of ATARI, and really misses the Oxford Road Pernod sign. Whilst, Jonathan Thompson takes us back to the early days of arcade gaming, and admits to giving up on Game of Thrones. Doctor Who continues to decline in the ratings, literature in youth culture is discussed, and Denge finally realises the show is back on air…



[Warning: This episode borders on having actual content]