Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.4 - Raiders of the lost Cartridge

In which Martin Unsworth continues to be sceptical about STAR WARS spin-offs, and drops a howler with his selection of favourite 80’s movie. Mike Royce explains why some people blame E.T. for the demise of ATARI, and really misses the Oxford Road Pernod sign. Whilst, Jonathan Thompson takes us back to the early days of arcade gaming, and admits to giving up on Game of Thrones. Doctor Who continues to decline in the ratings, literature in youth culture is discussed, and Denge finally realises the show is back on air…
[Warning: This episode borders on having actual content]
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
|←Previous Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead
|Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha! Next→
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.5 - The Click Bait Walking Dead 04 July 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha! 19 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.2 - Princess Diana of Mossad 12 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.1 - The Return of Joey Deacon 07 June 2017
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.29 - Covered with Bubbles - aka The Starburst Krismas Special 2016 30 December 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.28 - STARBURST Radio Live: Nobody Puts Zombaby in a Corner 07 September 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.27 - The Highlights of 2016 Show 20 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.26 - The Rescue Show 13 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.25 - Stranger Things and Star Trek Beyond 02 August 2016
Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 6.24 - Ghostbusters 2016 – The Verdict 17 July 2016