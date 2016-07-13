Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha!

Starburst Radio Podcast

In which Mike Royce suffers from Game of Thrones character fatigue, and reminisces over the adventures of The Bugatti Veyron Mouse. Martin Unsworth attempts to restrain his ‘pink Fluteage’, and faces up to his secret double life. Whilst Kris Heys ponders why chat shows just ain’t up to scratch in the UK, and places a travel cap on comic book characters visiting the Bermuda Triangle. Adam West is remembered, Wonder Woman continues to fire debate, there is chaos on the bridge of the USS Aegis, and The Mummy launches the Dark Universe.



[Best viewed in lieMAX]