Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.2 - Princess Diana of Mossad

PrintE-mail

Starburst Radio Podcast

Episode 7.2: Princess Diana of Mossad

In which Mike Royce begins his search for the hidden basketball court, and reveals the most over-hyped movie ever. Martin Unsworth Introduces Captain Berlin, and continues to diss New Order. Whilst Bradley Snelling reveals some Film Festival guests, and proceeds to give Wetherspoons a well-deserved kicking. Cinema etiquette is discussed, Universal’s - Dark Universe arrives, and is Wonder Woman the saviour of the DC Extended Universe?

Not Sent from my iPhone

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


Previous Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.3 - Cleocatra Comin’ Atcha!   Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.1 - The Return of Joey Deacon Next
scroll back to top

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Sign up today!
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner