Starburst Radio Podcast Episode 7.2 - Princess Diana of Mossad

In which Mike Royce begins his search for the hidden basketball court, and reveals the most over-hyped movie ever. Martin Unsworth Introduces Captain Berlin, and continues to diss New Order. Whilst Bradley Snelling reveals some Film Festival guests, and proceeds to give Wetherspoons a well-deserved kicking. Cinema etiquette is discussed, Universal’s - Dark Universe arrives, and is Wonder Woman the saviour of the DC Extended Universe?
