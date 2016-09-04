Starburst Brave New Words Podcast
EPISODE 1.21 - Judge a Book Two
Ed, Ross and Del dive into a big box of new releases and judge a book by their cover. Includes works by Alex White, Sarah Pinborough and Ursula Le Guin, amongst many others.
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
