Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 1.21 - Judge a Book Two

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 1.21 - Judge a Book Two

Ed, Ross and Del dive into a big box of new releases and judge a book by their cover. Includes works by Alex White, Sarah Pinborough and Ursula Le Guin, amongst many others.

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


