Don Mancini, Fiona Dourif & Jennifer Tilly | CULT OF CHUCKY

Written by Charlie Oughton

Cult of Chucky

is the latest film in director Don Mancini’s Child’s Play franchise. Following a killer premiere at FrightFest in August, the film has been released on DVD, Blu-ray and via various streaming services. We caught up with Don and stars Jennifer Tilly (Chucky’s girlfriend Tiffany) and Fiona Dourif (Nica, Chucky’s nemesis) to find out what makes the little guy tick, how Fiona’s art imitated life and what happens when you film a scene with a fiend and a foot fetish

.

STARBURST: Is Chucky’s violence influenced by anybody else or is it all in his own weird little brain?

Don Mancini: In my little brain. We didn’t really talk about this until we were making the movie, but there’s a lot of damage to the human face and head. I was like, what does this say about me? I think it’s about ageing. It’s about looking in the mirror and seeing the decay…

Jennifer Tilly: They say it’s much more violent to damage your face. For a suicide, they say men…

Don: Yes, men shoot themselves in the face.

Jennifer: Women do the exhaust pipe and everything. It’s really, visually graphic for somebody to have their face damaged.

Don: I would say this one is easily the goriest of the movies, which wasn’t a conscious choice – I noticed in pre-production that here was yet another actor going off to have their head cast. There’s something horribly intimate about that kind of violence and that’s how Chucky operates. He’s not like Freddie or Jason. He’s not like this big guy who you’re going to be terrified and run away from. He operates by stealth and he hides in plain sight so that he can get really close to you and to me that’s the most horrifying damage that you can imagine.

Jennifer: Because that’s what people identify with as themselves. Witness all the selfies on Instagram!

Fiona Dourif: I feel like the only way to kill yourself would be to shoot yourself in the head.

Are there are any serious points within this film?

Don: You always sound like an asshole to talk about it because it’s just like a Chucky movie, but I think starting from Bride of Chucky, the movies have a distinctly queer sensibility and that’s very personal to me. I like that about the movie. As a writer, I’m really interested in the characters and I hope that the movies aren’t just a series of cool ways to kill people. It’s important to me to tell stories. In this movie, each of the characters imprint on the doll in their own specific way and each character has their own relationship to Chucky and their own journey with the doll.

Fiona: It was weirdly personal and it’s hard to talk about, but I was playing a character who had just lost their family and I had just lost my mother and shooting was just haunted by my father’s voice [as Fiona’s real-life dad, Brad, plays the doll]. It was quite personally painful in places, being laughed at by the doll. You have to take it seriously and it has to be personal or you’re not doing anything. At times with horror movies you can only talk about them as something that’s fun, but for me in order to make something grounded it ends up having to be personal. Don is one of my best friends and at times he was just like “Just a little bit more horrific, if you could just make this a little bit more painful, just like cry and do this” but then he would like point at me and go “horror!” and we would burst out laughing.

Who is more subversive, Jennifer Tilly (who starred in Bound, etc) or Tiffany?

Jennifer: I would say that probably I’m smarter than Tiffany. Tiffany still thinks she needs Chucky. Tiffany is not a feminist. She’s in a very co-dependent relationship with a little plastic doll. I’m always thrilled when Don sends me a script. Usually I just flip through to my scenes to see how many lines I have and this one I was reading every single page – I’m so proud of myself. There were so many twists and turns. I couldn’t wait to see what was going to happen, so I guess that’s a mark of a really good screenplay that I read the whole thing.

The film is partly set in a mental health facility and focuses on the relationship between the abusive staff and the patients. What were your experiences of filming that?

Fiona: Oh God!

Jennifer: That was so creepy.

Fiona: That situation in itself was so creepy. Michael Therriault’s performance [as the doctor] was so subtle and unnerving that I really didn’t have to do much. The shoe scene – a lot of that stuff he improv’d – not words but his actions and stuff. The licking of the feet and stuff.

Jennifer: Ew! Ew!

Don: We were shooting a scene where he’s putting shoes on Nica. We call ‘action’ and we’re behind the monitor. And I was like, “Wait a minute, I think he’s putting the wrong shoe on” and he was indeed trying to get the right shoe on the left foot and it was all of us just trying not to laugh. He finally shoved and he got the shoe on the wrong foot and he gives this big gasp… and onto the next one… and we just all lost it!

Don: That was the best scene. He’s so great – Michael definitely won the award for being the actor who was least like the character he was playing because he’s like the nicest guy in the world but he also affects this kind of haplessness. For a scene where he’s lying down after Chucky’s called and he was like “Am I okay? Is this okay? I’m not fucking this up, am I?”

Fiona: That shoe scene. Shooting it – that was like the best in the movie!

Don: It was hilarious!

Fiona: It was so fucking funny and after that it was really hard to shoot.

Don: For the next hour, everyone would look at each other and start laughing and it’s just the fucking shoes!

What’s next for Chucky? How’s he feeling now?

Don: I think he’s re-energised and ready for more. I have plans and thoughts and can’t say too much yet. I have a new idea for a new iteration for the franchise that we’re talking about but we… we ended this movie on a note of infinite possibilities and that was quite deliberate. The new idea is set up by that!

Cult of Chucky is available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD now. Read our review here.