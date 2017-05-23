Anne Stephens | GODBLIND

STARBURST: Tell us all about Godblind…
Anna Stephens: It’s something I considered to be epic fantasy but everyone tells me it’s grim-dark. Which is fine, I don’t mind either way. It’s a story about people in extraordinary circumstances. It’s based around a religious war - a political war. It’s about the things that people will do for power and the things that people will do for other people.
Why are gods and religion such a common fantasy theme?
I think it’s quite a subject in the real world and there’s a possibility that if you put it in a fantasy setting you can talk about real world events, but it’s got that one step removed. I think the way the world is going there’s a lot of radicalisation in lots of different religions. Godblind, in a way, is a means to explore that and why people do what they do.
Which character was the most fun to write?
My current favourite is probably Tara Carter, who’s a captain in the West Rank. Up until September last year, she was actually a man. I made the decision that I wanted another female character; one who is in a position of authority, no matter how hard-earned that was. So I decided to change her into a woman and as soon as I did that, she absolutely came to life on the page. Her voice was bigger, she was louder, the personality changed and she really leapt off the page at me. She’ll also be featured in the sequels so I get to keep writing her for a little bit longer.
Is genre fiction as diverse and progressive as it thinks it is?
I think there’s an awful lot of good work being done. I think there’s a lot of people who are working hard to break down stigmas and barriers. I don’t think we are as far forward as we could be, but that’s a reflection of society as well. I think we are getting there. Authors like N. K. Jemisin are doing a lot to bring diversity into science fiction and fantasy. There are authors like Kameron Hurley, who’s doing an awful lot for gender equality. I do wonder if we need a bigger name to join in.
How would you describe Godblind to an elderly relative?
