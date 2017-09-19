Seven Best Home Movie Set-Ups That Money Can Buy

Written by STARBURST

Everyone likes watching a movie on a big screen and feeling like they’re transported into the fantasy world as the lights go out, but not many can afford doing it from the comfort of their own home. Rich and famous, however, don’t really feel like waiting in a line to see a movie when they can spend thousands or even millions building elaborate media rooms that bring

world to life.

fantasy

People who are interested in installing an average home theatre usually have to cash out around $26.000, and even that is a luxury common people can afford only after checking their online lotto results and finding out all their numbers matched. Securing that sum of money is a piece of cake for those who have millions at their disposal – they’re ready to go to infinity and beyond and move boundaries with innovative and technically impeccable movie set-ups, which are often inspired by their favourite cinematic universe.

1. Jeremy Kipnis’ record-breaking media room worth $6.000.000

