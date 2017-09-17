Ten Most Horror Casino Games Inspired by Halloween

Written by STARBURST

Halloween is one of

holidays where they get to dress up and showcase their creativity. One can walk around as a cat, witch, or even a purse without being questioned. Additionally, there is a lot of candy out for grabs. Even though Halloween is undeniably exciting, it can be scary. Considering the fact that the holiday is a day to celebrate the dead, this aspect comes as no surprise.

people’sfavourite

Online Gaming software providers have been known to create slots based on various themes such as the most popular Cleopatra slots, which are Egyptian themed. Halloween has also become a growing theme trend that has widely been accepted by online gamblers. Here, we’ll review some of the most enjoyed Halloween themed slots that come with a touch of horror on the online platform:

1. A Nightmare on Elm Street Slot

This slot developed by 888 is based on the Halloween horror film sharing the same name. It comes with five reels and thirty-win lines that are placed on a bloody display with a dark silhouette of the film’s main character, Freddy Krueger. The tunes used in the background are as chilling as the display and are enough to make one feel as though they are about to die in the hands of a madman from their nightmares. However, on the reels, Freddy’s face is one to look forward to since it comes with some pretty high winnings.

2. Blood Suckers

If you’ve ever questioned what it would be like to be a vampire hunter, Gaming1 has presented you with the opportunity to do it on the slots. The development of the game is quite creative in achieving the ‘fight against evil’ objective. The display is made creepy with a lot of bats and placed in a scene full of blood and flames. The game comes with five reels and ten set win lines. It features numerous bonuses, with multipliers standing out amongst them all.

3. Halloween

This slot by Microgaming draws its inspiration from the film Halloween, which is renowned for being among the most horrific films of all time. First released in 1978, the movie was redone in 2007. Microgaming uses the latter in the creation of the slot. It has five reels and over fifty bet lines. These lines get adjusted depending on the gambler’s gameplay. Even so, the playability is similar to those of other slots where the basic objective is matching icons.

4. Halloween Horrors

1x2 Gaming has developed this slot game to live up to the expectations of the title it carries. The theme is as scary as it gets with gamers being taken through a dark forest full of pumpkins that glare at them and a sky full of bats. The icons used on the five reels are also drawn from the scary Halloween theme that appear like cartoons. These unattractive features are created with top-notch graphic quality that has a huge effect in making the slot as scary as possible.

5. Haunted Hospital

Most gamers have been known to enjoy Halloween slots with a touch of horror, but this slot will have you scared of the dark at night: a good indication that Wazdan hit the mark with it. The game has five reels and twenty-seven selectable win lines that feature various spooky icons with pretty high payouts. A bonus round is also included that gives players the chance to build their winnings.

6. Diablo 13

If you have ever wondered what hell is like, Top Game may have an answer for you in this slot. The slot has a bloody red display that showcases a lot of demons and skulls. This slot has a unique take since evil is not a theme that has been explored for the most part. As much as it is scary, the slot offers a huge jackpot of thirty-nine thousand dollars, which is sure to make things exciting through all the horror it presents.

7. Maniac House

From the looks of it, when Media Gamble developed this slot, they definitely had the strong at heart in mind. The treasure hunt through the haunted house featured in this slot game will have you shaking to the core. However, the huge winnings and bonus offers that come with these five reels and twenty-win line slot will keep you going through all the insanity. The ninety-six percent RTP rate is also sure to add some excitement to this blood chilling adventure.

8. Walking Dead

Mutilated hands, spiders, and witches dot the display of this spooky slot by Inbet. The fact that this slot is developed using 3D technology makes every scary aspect of it visible with clarity. The background of the slot is made entirely dark except the moon and the Grim Reaper’s piercing eyes. It comes with five reels and nine selectable bet lines.

9. Zombie Hunter

Zombies have on numerous occasions been used as themes for slots and other games. Even though this theme has many slots under it, this one by SA Gaming has managed to gain a massive following among gamers. The slot takes gamblers through the adventure of battling with the dead as they collect various real money prices and bonuses.



10. The Ghost Walks! Under the Moonlight

Belatra Games offers a mix of scare and drama in this slot. It is developed with five reels and twenty set win lines that feature icons with a cartoon theme. Gamblers get to walk through a haunted castle collecting various artifacts that come with pretty winnings.

These horror themed slots offer an exciting scare that will leave you with a fill-your-pants filling and fill your pockets at the same time.



Image credit: https://pixabay.com/en/tarot-cards-magic-fortune-telling-991041/