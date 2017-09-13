Movies We Wish Were Slot Games

Written by STARBURST

For decades, movie, TV and book characters, comic book heroes, celebrities, musicians and bands have adorned all manner of objects, articles and items, including slot machines. And while branded or themed slot games are no stranger to land casinos, they are a relatively new – and very welcome – addition to the global online and mobile casino scene.



It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that branded online slot games started to take off around the world, especially when everyone’s favourite comic book heroes started appearing across spinning reels. The firm responsible is online casino game vendor Cryptologic, which signed a ground-breaking licensing deal with Marvel Comics to create a host of branded slots.

The result of that agreement saw Cryptologic make many action-packed, high-paying slots that stayed true to their comic / movie roots. They include Captain America, The Punisher, Daredevil, Blade, Spider-Man Revelations, The Hulk, Silver Surfer, X-Men, Wolverine and Sub Mariner, each with big and bold features, plus engaging graphics and sound effects.



Not to be left out, many top Hollywood studios and TV, music and book companies were also hard at work licensing their most famous offerings to star in their own video slots. For instance, top titles from pioneering software firm Microgaming include Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park, Lara Croft Tomb Raider, Scrooge and Lara Croft Secret of the Sword.



Rival casino software developer Playtech has also impressed with Pink Panther, Rocky, The Sopranos, Kong, The Three Musketeers, Gladiator and Monty Python Spamalot. Swedish gaming powerhouse NetEnt has also come to the party with Scarface, Dracula, Motorhead, Guns N' Roses, The Invisible Man, Jimi Hendrix and Creature from the Black Lagoon.

While hundreds of new movies are released each year, few become slots games, and even fewer used to entice players in the form of 'no deposit free spin offers.' This is why we have come up with a couple of suggested movie slots below.

Movies Made to Be Made Into Slots



The list of movies big and small, mediocre and Oscar-winning, revered and long-forgotten is long and varied. And while very few are chosen to make the leap onto slot reels, we have two examples of movies we think would fit into the world of online slots like a glove:

The Silence of the Lambs Slots



Directed by Ted Demme and starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, this 1991 thriller scared pretty much everyone who watched it then, as it still does today. Indeed, who can forget the chilling interactions between FBI cadet Agent Clarice Starling and psychopathic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter (who put me off boiled fava beans and Chianti for life).



Imagine Silence of the Lambs slots, a 5 reel, 5 level and 25 pay line extravaganza that will scare the pants off you if it doesn’t make you rich first. The game’s background would be of Dr Lector’s underground, dark and dank glass and stone-walled prison (insane asylum) cell, over which the video slot’s reels would spin to deliver their respective symbols and pays.



The game symbols would include the Masked Dr Lector (the Wild symbol), Agent Starling (the Scatter symbol), Buffalo Bill (the Bonus game symbol), Dr Chilton, Agent Crawford, Butterflies, a Deep Well, Night Vision Goggles and Dress Patterns.



When you spin the reels, the film’s theme song would play, and ramp up when you land a winning combination or activate a Bonus feature. As the Wild symbol, Dr Lector would substitute for all other symbols (except the Scatter) to help make winning combinations. Land 3, 4 or 5 Agent Starling symbols, and you’d be awarded 15, 20 or 25 Free Spins.



Land three Buffalo Bill symbols, and you’d trigger the slot’s Bonus feature. This would reveal Buffalo Bill’s underground lair where you’d be met with butterflies of varying shapes, sizes and colours clinging to the walls. You could pick three butterflies, which would either reveal a random value, a random multiplier (x3, x6 or x 9), or say “Leave Room” or “Change Room.”



Pick a Change Room butterfly, and you’d move to a different room in Bill’s lair with even more butterflies to choose from. The value of the butterflies would be increased with every new room you progress to. Now, if our proposed The Silence of the Lambs video slot game doesn’t send shivers racing up and down your spine, nothing in this world can scare you.



