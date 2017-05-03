The Rocking Return of The Roses

Who hasn’t heard of Guns N Roses?

The American hard rock band were poster boys of the 1990s, rising to fame and taking the world by storm with the release of their debut album Appetite for Destruction in 1987. Hits such as ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ have cemented themselves in history as some of the greatest songs of all time, as music lovers all over the world continue to rock out to these beats in their basements, channelling their inner rock star.

 Their best-selling record - Paradise City - was critically acclaimed as one of the greatest releases of all time, but just three years after its release, there was trouble brewing in paradise, and it all came crashing down for the famous artists. The band fell apart, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of their fans who wondered if there would or could ever be a reconciliation.


After two decades of public fights, Axl Rose’s vanity project ‘Chinese Democracy’ and heightened tension, its key members let bygones be bygones and came together in the name of music. GNR has once again been reborn to the delight of its fans around the globe, as they prepare for the band’s highly anticipated 2017 world tour.

With the news of their upcoming tour, the award-winning online casino Mr Green has brought the band back to life not only on the stage, but on your computer screens! Music and slot lovers rejoice: get yourself ready to rock the reels with the Guns N’ Roses video slot, a game that lets the band live on forever (even if and when they next fall apart), with fantastic features and epic sounds. The Guns N' Roses slot is sure to top your chart, as you can kick back and reminisce with the greatest tunes and win yourself a max payout of up to £75,000.


Reel At The Ready

Upon entering the world of rock ‘n roll, you’ll be welcomed by the iconic sound of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ as you load the game, and what’s more, there’s even an option to listen to many of the band’s most popular hits throughout your game, so you can celebrate those bonuses with an almighty soundtrack. The reels are set on the stage of a huge festival surrounded by hundreds of frenzied fans, who are at the ready to cheer you on with every enticing win.

This interactive and highly entertaining game includes high paying symbols that are represented by the men themselves: Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The opportunities here to bag yourself bonuses are endless - just look out for the bonus symbol: a black vinyl record, and this will allow you entry into the Bonus Wheel. Once there, the excitement heightens with the possibility of winning a random cash prize.

‘It’s So Easy’

With the click of your fingers you can play the Guns N’ Roses video slot for free or real cash across your desktop, mobile, tablet and even on the app, so get downloading. Your options are unlimited. The minimum bet per spin is £0.20, or why not max out for true rockstar returns at £200. Welcome to the Jungle of wins - rock on!


