The Rocking Return of The Roses

Reel At The Ready

Upon entering the world of rock ‘n roll, you’ll be welcomed by the iconic sound of ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ as you load the game, and what’s more, there’s even an option to listen to many of the band’s most popular hits throughout your game, so you can celebrate those bonuses with an almighty soundtrack. The reels are set on the stage of a huge festival surrounded by hundreds of frenzied fans, who are at the ready to cheer you on with every enticing win.

This interactive and highly entertaining game includes high paying symbols that are represented by the men themselves: Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The opportunities here to bag yourself bonuses are endless - just look out for the bonus symbol: a black vinyl record, and this will allow you entry into the Bonus Wheel. Once there, the excitement heightens with the possibility of winning a random cash prize.

‘It’s So Easy’

With the click of your fingers you can play the Guns N’ Roses video slot for free or real cash across your desktop, mobile, tablet and even on the app, so get downloading. Your options are unlimited. The minimum bet per spin is £0.20, or why not max out for true rockstar returns at £200. Welcome to the Jungle of wins - rock on!