The Most Successful Online Games over the Past 5 Years

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive – This makes the number four game in the first-person shooter franchise and it has an immense popularity in Internet gaming communities. Analogous to the previous versions, Counter Strike: GO is also a multiplayer FPS objective-based game that is played on Steam. Each and every player who is part of a map has to choose between the Counter-Terrorist and Terrorist team. The objective is simple. Each team has to eliminate the other, but the terrorists have an upper hand since they can either take hostages or plant bombs. This masterpiece developed by Valve Corporation in collaboration with Hidden Path Entertainment was launched in 2012. With almost twelve million copies sold, it is rated as one of the best online FPS games.





2. DOTA 2 – Once again, developed by Valve Corporation, Defense of the Ancients has the biggest Internet gaming community. There are emperors, empires, and a diabolic villain. Created for OS X, Linux, and Microsoft Windows, DOTA 2 has one of the largest global tournaments called The International, which takes place every year in Seattle, Washington. Valve Corporation hosts the event.





3. World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment created this game way back in 2004 and it immediately became one of the most intense role-playing multiplayer masterpieces on the Internet. Furthermore, this is the game, which broke Guinness World Record with ten million subscribers. The premise of the game occurs in a kingdom called Azeroth. The game was launched four years after Warcraft III.





4. Diablo III – Developed for OS X and Microsoft Windows in June 2012 by Blizzard Entertainment, this masterpiece broke all records and sold approximately 3.5 million copies within a day after its release. The release of the new version of Diablo was a big jump for the aficionados in comparison to the previous versions. And this is one of the reasons why it became an instant hit in the Internet community.





5. Smite – Created by Hi-Rez Studios, it is a MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) Internet video game. The game was launched in 2014 for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows and turned into the most addictive game in the Internet gaming history.

Although some of these games were released a long time ago, their craze stayed on long enough for us to tag them as the best online games over the past 5 years.