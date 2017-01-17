Casino Flicks - Missing the Moments Is Crime!

Written by Administrator

The Monster Hand for All

Have you noticed that both crucial card showdowns in the movie by Le Chiffre and Bond have monster hands? Well, another story linked with the movie is Angelina Jolie refused to act as the eye candy in the film although she was the first choice of the film producer. She offered to play lady James Bond instead. Things worked well for the movie and it reflects from the overall collection of around $600 million. Anomalies like monster hand indeed are a part of audience's life, whether you want it or not. Well, it is all about the master of a big coin.

Ocean’s 11 - The Heist without a Twist

Movie collection of $450 million in the making cost of $85 million raised quite a lot of expectations from this box office release in December of 2011. However, improper visioning ruined the essence of the heist. Missing realism makes the scene mundane. The plan derailed due to an excessive dependence of characters on scenarios and situations. However, the movie really was into the day-to-day life of a casino and it represented it well. Another tale of Ocean’s 11 was all the roles were shuffled and switched drastically. George Clooney replaced Bruce Willis and so on.

Maverick - The Good Luck or Bad Luck with Unbelievable Hands

Maverick, released in May of 1994 is a classic example of missing the moments. It needed $75 million to make and sold out at $183 million. With IMDB score 7 out 10, the film did well at the box office. However, it featured ridiculous showdowns. The childish approach truly is disappointing. However, it truly showcased the true life of travelling card sharks and cheats or quick wit involved. Loan sharks, deception, money, greed, and power are some elements of a good casino movie and Maverick has it all. A Commendable attempt of amusing the audience by the movie is worth praise especially when 25k then is equivalent to 600,000 today.

The amazing world of casino movies is entertaining and it shows the glimpses of real casino life and the world of gambling. Movies like Gambler or A Fistful of Dollars are some other names in line with Casino and many more. Watching gambling movies is as thrilling as spending some time in live casino UK. The excitement never sleeps when you are up to it. Well, it seems it still requires time to bring the subject matter on the face. Gambling moves are a give and take. It is up to you which side you want to play.