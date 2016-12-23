A Movie Marathon for Casino Lovers

Written by STARBURST

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas – Johnny Depp and Tobey Maguire star in this story about a wacky search for the "American Dream" and a road trip to Las Vegas. Along the way, the pair runs into numerous escapades involving drugs, gambling, and hitchhikers.

Ocean's Eleven – This classic movie includes an all-star cast and stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Julia Roberts to name a few and involves a planned heist of three Las Vegas casinos.

Casino Royale – For the poker enthusiasts. Starring Daniel Craig, Eva Green, and Judi Dench, this James Bond movie involves a high-stakes game of poker at Casino Royale.

Casino – This list wouldn't be complete without the movie aptly named Casino. This film, like many others in the list, takes place in Las Vegas and highlights the darker side of the industry. Casino stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci.

21 – This movie shows an interesting take on the popular casino game Blackjack and card counters of Vegas. Starring Jim Sturgess, Kate Bosworth and Kevin Spacey, this story is based on real life facts and events and the thrilling game of Blackjack.

The Hangover –Time for a break from all of the drama movies, and a focus on the comedic side of the casinos. The Hangover features Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, and Justin Bartha and tells the humorous story of a Vegas bachelor party that gets horribly out of control.

Atlantic City – A casino movie that takes place in a city other than Vegas will add some welcome variety to your movie marathon. Atlantic City stars Burt Lancaster, Susan Sarandon, and Kate Reid and tells the story of the more shady side of the historic city. Atlantic City has become

Leaving Las Vegas – This 1995 movie starring Nicolas Cage, Elizabeth Shue, and Julian Sands was rated highly by many at the box office. This movie includes all of the classic themes of casino movies, including Vegas, alcoholism, and a prostitute.