Big Chief Studios Unveil New Collectibles

PrintE-mail Written by Christian Jones

Big Chief Studios, best known for their range of Doctor Who and Sherlock Hot Toys style quality 1:6 scale figures, have unveiled their new line-up of collectibles at this year’s Spring Fair at the NEC, Birmingham. This is a line-up that will have Bond fans shaken and stirred, and Supermarination aficionados quivering with excitement.

In a major coup this small independent British company, which started in a garage less than a decade ago, has won the license to produce James Bond 1:6 scale collectible figures, a license that both Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys have coveted for many years. Beginning with the film that took Bond-mania to new heights, Goldfinger, Big Chief have revealed Bond, Goldfinger and Oddjob as the inaugural offerings. The only word to describe these figures is… WOW! From the likeness of the characters to the tailoring, the detail is truly exceptional. These really do top what Big Chief has done before.

It was fitting that Gerry Anderson’s son Jamie was present as Big Chief revealed its Supermarionation range, which includes 1:6 Scale Character Replica Figures of the puppets used in the making of Thunderbirds and Captain Scarlet; from the Tracy brothers – Scott, John, Virgil, Gordon and Alan - to International Rescue’s most formidable agents Lady Penelope and Parker, as well as Spectrum’s arch enemy Captain Black. Initial offerings will focus on fan-favourite Thunderbirds, expanding the range with characters from a number of Gerry Anderson’s other popular shows including Stingray and Joe 90.

In addition to the replica figures, and what will surely have fans shouting “FAB!”, is the range of Cross-section Vehicle Replicas, which will offer fans a unique opportunity to collect a range of models with special removable panels that reveal the inner workings, engines and cockpits of the classic vehicles.

Big Chief directors Mark Andrews and Tony Leetham said, “We are thrilled to have agreed rights with ITV for such a prestigious and classic range of properties. The world that Gerry Anderson and his team created helped to shape the formative years of millions of young people around the world. Compelling storytelling, aspirational characters and amazing ingenious machines revolutionised children’s television. We cannot wait for fans to see the FAB collection we have planned!”






