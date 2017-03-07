Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.17 - Gallifreyan Donkeys

Ed, Del, Ross and Anne judge some books by their covers. We take a quick look at Godblind, Achtung! Cthulhu!, Before The Flood, Shattered Minds, Virology , Earth Children are Weird, Sea of Rust, Tales of the Mouse and Minotaur, Master of Orion,Darkness Visible, My Best Friends Exorcism and Basic Witches among others.

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.