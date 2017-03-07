Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.16 - Hogwarts Gets Arrested

Ed, Mikey, Del, Ross and Anne take a look at The Furthest Station by Ben Aaronovitch. A special Hogwarts parcel arrives in the Book Nook (delivered by LootCrate, not Owl, alas) and this weeks Lovely Author is RJ Barker ( @dedbutdrmng), who talks about his debut novel, Age of Assassins.

