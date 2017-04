Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.13 - A Galaxy, Far, Far Away

Ed, Russ,Ross and Al discuss get all Star Wars with Chuck Wendig's latest Aftermath novel. They also get lost in L-Space. The interview is Star Wars writer Tim Lebbon, who talks about his new original novel, Relics.



(Originally broadcast on Fab Radio International 02 April 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.