Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.12 - Sun, Gum and Rock

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.12 - Sun, Gum and Rock

Ed and Ross discuss  Children of Earth and Sky by Guy Gavriel Kay, and the Gumazing Gum Girl by Rhode Montijo. We look at forthcoming releases and interview Nicholas Eames about his book, Kings of the Wyld.

(Originally broadcast on Fab Radio International 26 March 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


