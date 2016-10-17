Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.6 - Chaos Babies

Ninfa, Ed, Ross and Del take on Ransom Riggs novel Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and discuss Weaveworld, Unknown Armies and other things along the way.



The interview is Darrell Pitt who tells us all about A Toaster on Mars, his new novel.



(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 12th February 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.