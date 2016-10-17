Starburst Brave New Words Podcast
EPISODE 2.6 - Chaos Babies
Ninfa, Ed, Ross and Del take on Ransom Riggs novel Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, and discuss Weaveworld, Unknown Armies and other things along the way.
The interview is Darrell Pitt who tells us all about A Toaster on Mars, his new novel.
(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 12th February 2017)
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
|←Previous Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.7 - Wyrd Rain
|Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.5 - Apollo Mint Next→
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.7 - Wyrd Rain 16 February 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.5 - Apollo Mint 04 February 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.4 - Burning Worlds 27 January 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.3 - Old Tongues and New Gods 22 January 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.2 - Sledge Lit Special 12 January 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.1 - Small Gods and Greater Goods 12 January 2017
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 1.21 - Judge a Book Two 15 November 2016
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 1.20 - A Trip to Tyburn 15 November 2016
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast : Episode 1.19 - High and Lo 28 October 2016
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 1.18 - All About the Space 17 October 2016