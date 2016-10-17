Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.5 - Apollo Mint

Ninfa, Ed, Ross and Del discuss The Trials of Apollo by Rick Riordan and get distracted by old terminology for space rockets and the idea of Santa as a demi-god.



The interview is the charming Judd Winnick, who talks about his series, HILO



(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 5th February 2017)





All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.