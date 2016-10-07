Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.4 - Burning Worlds

Ed, Ross and Del discuss Genevieve Cogman's The Burning Page. Ninfa warps in from beyond the Brave New Words library to add extra chaos.



The interview is JC Norman, who discusses his ongoing work.



(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 29th January 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.