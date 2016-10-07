Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.4 - Burning Worlds

PrintE-mail

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.4 - Burning Worlds

Ed, Ross and Del discuss Genevieve Cogman's The Burning Page. Ninfa warps in from beyond the Brave New Words library to add extra chaos. 

The interview is JC Norman, who discusses his ongoing work.  

(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 29th January 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


Previous Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.5 - Apollo Mint   Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.3 - Old Tongues and New Gods Next
scroll back to top
Sign up today!
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

      
      