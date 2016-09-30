Starburst Brave New Words Podcast
EPISODE 2.3 - Old Tongues and New Gods
Ed, Ross and Del talk about Tim Dedopulos's Middle Earth Puzzle's collection and JRR Tolkien's seminal work on fantasy languages, A Secret Vice. Along the way they discuss fictional languages and brain teasers.
The interview is with Neil Gaiman, and covers both Good Omens and American Gods.
(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 22nd January 2017)
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
