 Notice: Undefined index: HTTP_ACCEPT in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\templates\magz_plazza\system\tpmobilecheck.php on line 40
Notice: Undefined index: HTTP_ACCEPT in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\templates\magz_plazza\system\tpmobilecheck.php on line 40

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.3 - Old Tongues and New Gods

PrintE-mail

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.3 - Old Tongues and New Gods

Ed, Ross and Del talk about Tim Dedopulos's Middle Earth Puzzle's collection and JRR Tolkien's seminal work on fantasy languages, A Secret Vice. Along the way they discuss fictional languages and brain teasers.

The interview is with Neil Gaiman, and covers both Good Omens and American Gods.
(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 22nd January 2017)

All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.


Previous Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.4 - Burning Worlds   Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.2 - Sledge Lit Special Next
scroll back to top
Sign up today!
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

      
      
 
...
 
 
...
 
 
...
 
Notice: Undefined index: sub_content in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\modules\mod_yt_content_slideshowii\tmpl\theme4.php on line 144
Notice: Undefined index: sub_content in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\modules\mod_yt_content_slideshowii\tmpl\theme4.php on line 144
Notice: Undefined index: sub_content in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\modules\mod_yt_content_slideshowii\tmpl\theme4.php on line 144
Notice: Undefined index: sub_content in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\modules\mod_yt_content_slideshowii\tmpl\theme4.php on line 144

Notice: Undefined index: HTTP_ACCEPT in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\templates\magz_plazza\system\tpmobilecheck.php on line 40