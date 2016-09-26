 Notice: Undefined index: HTTP_ACCEPT in D:\inetpub\wwwroot\templates\magz_plazza\system\tpmobilecheck.php on line 40
Starburst Brave New Words Podcast - Episode 2.2 - Sledge Lit Special

Starburst Brave New Words Podcast

EPISODE 2.2 - Sledge Lit Special

Special guests Stephen Volk, Gav Thorpe and Paul Kane join Ed Fortune, Producer AL, Del and Ross to discuss the world of genre books and look ahead to 2017. Recorded live in front of an audience of Sledge Lit 2, the UK's Christmas Party/ one-day book event for genre book fans, publishers and writers.
(Broadcast on Fab Radio International 15th January 2017)

