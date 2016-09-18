Starburst Brave New Words Podcast
EPISODE 2.1 - Small Gods and Greater Goods
A new season begins with Ed, Del and Ross taking a look at the Folio Society's rather lovely edition of Terry Pratchett's Small Gods. The interview is Nik Vincent-Abnett, and we talk about her book, Savant.
All recordings are issued under official license from Fab Radio International.
